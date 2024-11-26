Indonesia digs out as flooding, landslide death toll hits 20

In North Sumatra, the bodies of five people listed as missing had been pulled from under a mountain of mud and debris, agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

“All victims have been found dead,” he said Tuesday, adding that 10 people in all had been killed in a Karo district landslide, according to AFP.

Beginning Saturday, heavy rain pounded four districts across northern Sumatra, producing deadly floods and landslides.

Juspri Nadeak, disaster chief in the hardest-hit Karo district, said the discovery of victims not yet reported missing to authorities remained a possibility.

“The landslide area provides access to hot springs, so there’s a possibility that tourists were hit by it,” he told AFP Tuesday.

“We are still cleaning up the mud and debris from the landslide while anticipating the possibility of discovering more victims.”

In a village in Deli Serdang district, where four people have been found dead and two more were missing, piles of mud, logs, and rocks were scattered around the village where a rescue operation was underway.

“The electricity was cut off and there is no cellphone reception, making it difficult for us rescuers to communicate,” Iman Sitorus, a local search and rescue agency spokesman, told AFP.

Authorities also have deployed heavy equipment to clean up the debris, he said.

Indonesia has suffered a string of recent extreme weather events, which experts say are made more likely by climate change.

