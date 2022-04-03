  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2022, 12:20 PM

Trump says Biden’s physical and mental condition declining

Trump says Biden’s physical and mental condition declining

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden’s physical and mental health has been deteriorating, as is the state of the entire country, Former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"Nothing we can do to stop Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline; with your vote this November we can stop our country’s decline," he said at his rally in Michigan, TASS reported.

According to Trump, the tenure of Biden’s administration will be considered by historians as a stain on the US reputation.

"Historians will record this period of American history as a catastrophic low point and a stain upon our once great reputation," Trump pointed out at his rally in Michigan.

The former president said that the US has never been treated by other countries with such "disrespect and scorn" and that other countries’ leaders are allegedly not returning Joe Biden’s phone calls.

