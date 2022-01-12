  1. Video
VIDEO: Biden again refers to his VP as 'President Harris'

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) –President Biden referred to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as “President Harris” during a Tuesday speech, US media said.

"Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history," Biden said, referencing last year’s Capitol Hill the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot, FOX News reported.

Biden, who was speaking about voting rights to students at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, apparently didn't notice his mistake, not bothering to correct himself.

He did, however, notice apparently unintentional use of the words "hell," which he changed to "heck," and "damn," which he revised as "darn." 

