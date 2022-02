Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday that the Yemeni air defense has shot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” spy drone over the sky of the Haraz region in Hajjah province.

The Yemeni army also shot down two spy drones in Ma'rib and Al-Jawf last Friday.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue to attack Saudi military positions as long as the aggression and siege of the country continue.

