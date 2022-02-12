"Dayan" wins two awards at IndieFEST Film Awards

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Behrouz Nooranipour, the film “Dayan” won two awards for best film and best director at IndieFEST Film Awards Film Festival.

The closing ceremony of the IndieFEST Film Awards Film Festival was held on February 11 in the United States.

“Dayan” is Nouranipour’s first feature film after his documentary film, “A157”, focusing on the future of war-people who live in a village, trying hard for a better future and people who have experienced war.

Established in 2008, the IndieFEST Film Awards is an avant-garde worldwide competition that strives to give talented directors, producers, actors, creative teams, and new media creators the positive exposure they deserve.

