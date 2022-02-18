Brazil seeking to expand trade cooperation with Iran

Tereza Cristina made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture in Fars Province.

She said that in addition to exporting to Iran, Brazil is eager to increase the volume of imports from Iran too.

The envoy also added that her country is willing to attract Iranian investors because of the country's capacity for technology and the potential of agriculture.

As a country that has made progress in the fields of agriculture and livestock, Brazil can help other countries in the field of food security, Cristina noted.

According to the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, some of the Brazilian companies and banks want to facilitate the trade process with Iran and solve some of the existing problems.

She also expressed hope that her visit to Iran will be fruitful for the two countries.

The Brazilian minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening to expand and broaden cooperation with Iran in the field of agriculture.

