  1. Economy
Feb 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

Brazil seeking to expand trade cooperation with Iran

Brazil seeking to expand trade cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Stating that the purpose of her trip to Iran is to increase bilateral relations between the two countries, the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture said that her country seeks to expand trade cooperation with Iran.

Tereza Cristina made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture in Fars Province. 

She said that in addition to exporting to Iran, Brazil is eager to increase the volume of imports from Iran too. 

The envoy also added that her country is willing to attract Iranian investors because of the country's capacity for technology and the potential of agriculture.

As a country that has made progress in the fields of agriculture and livestock, Brazil can help other countries in the field of food security, Cristina noted.

According to the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, some of the Brazilian companies and banks want to facilitate the trade process with Iran and solve some of the existing problems.

She also expressed hope that her visit to Iran will be fruitful for the two countries.

The Brazilian minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday evening to expand and broaden cooperation with Iran in the field of agriculture.

MP/IRN84654055

News Code 184012
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184012/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News