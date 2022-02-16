Vienna talks reached sensitive, difficult stage: lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Wednesday, Jabbar Kouchakinejad pointed to the law of 'Strategic Action Plan to Remove US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People' passed by parliamentarians a couple of months ago and said that lawmakers at the Parliament emphasize that the law should be considered as a basis for negotiations in Vienna strictly.

Both government and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) also believe in this issue that negotiations should be pursued in accordance with the law passed by Parliament, he said, adding, “Therefore, we must make our utmost effort to propel the negotiation on the right track with our unity, amity and coordination.”

Any agreement concluded between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries must be first reviewed and approved by lawmakers at the Parliament, Kouchakinejad highlighted.

Although the United States is not directly involved in negotiations, they (Americans) are indirectly involved in the negotiation process through European countries, he said and reiterated that negotiations have reached a very sensitive and difficult stage and Iranian negotiators must emphasize on complete removal of all sanctions imposed against Iran in line with securing interests of people of the country.

