  1. Politics
Feb 16, 2022, 7:31 PM

Vienna talks still need time: Ulyanov

Vienna talks still need time: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Stating that the Vienna talks are in the final stages, the Russian envoy to Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov said that the negotiations still need time.

In an interview with the Qatari Channel, Al Araby, Ulyanov said that negotiations can lead to success by the end of February, adding that negotiations still need time; but not a long time.

Speaking about his meeting with the Tel Aviv delegation yesterday, Ulyanov said that he had not discussed the Vienna talks with them, according to the report.

The Russian diplomat on Tuesday met with a senior delegation of the Zionist regime.

He wrote in a tweet that he discussed #IAEA-related issues with the Zionist delegation.

MP/FNA14001127000940

News Code 183987
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183987/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News