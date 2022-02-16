Vienna talks still need time: Ulyanov

In an interview with the Qatari Channel, Al Araby, Ulyanov said that negotiations can lead to success by the end of February, adding that negotiations still need time; but not a long time.

Speaking about his meeting with the Tel Aviv delegation yesterday, Ulyanov said that he had not discussed the Vienna talks with them, according to the report.

The Russian diplomat on Tuesday met with a senior delegation of the Zionist regime.

He wrote in a tweet that he discussed #IAEA-related issues with the Zionist delegation.

MP/FNA14001127000940