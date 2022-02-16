No agreement possible unless sanctions removed

Seyed Mohammad Marandi said that some issues have been resolved in the talks, but others remain. The Iranian delegation hopes to reach an agreement soon, but there are still important differences, Marandi told in an interview with Al Mayadeen.

Reaching an agreement is not possible unless the Europeans and the Americans accept Iran's demands and adhere to the nuclear deal, he said.

Europeans and Americans must accept that Iran will not give them the concession to violate the JCPOA again, he added, stressing that Iran doesn't care about setting deadlines.

According to him, if Americans and Europeans show flexibility and rationality, the remaining issues can be resolved very quickly.

