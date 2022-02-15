Amir-Abdollahian emphasizes considering Iran demands in talks

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Friday and stressed the need to fully consider Iran’s demands in Vienna talks.

During the phone talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest trend of talks in Vienna, bilateral tie and some of issues of mutual concerns including situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.

While reviewing the latest situation of bilateral ties and talks which is ongoing in Austrian capital Vienna, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss described viewpoints of London on the issue.

She said that the growing relations between Britain and Iran serve interests of both countries.

Truss also expressed hope that London would repay its dues to Iran in very near future.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Truss pointed to the cooperation of UK and UN to help suffering Afghan people and appreciated Iran’s constructive role in this respect.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the visit of Iran’s Vice President to attend the Glasgow Climate Summit and joint webinar of Iran-UK Parliamentary Friendship Groups and assessed the trend of relations between the two countries ‘positive and moving forward’.

Referring to the approaching sensitive stage of Vienna talks, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for seriousness and responsibility of the negotiating parties with Iran to reach an agreement.

He then stressed the need for a collective agreement between all negotiating parties on a single text and the need to take the legitimate demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran into serious consideration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister pointed to the critical situation in Yemen and Afghanistan and emphasized the need for formation of an inclusive government in this country.

Regarding to the aggravation of humanitarian situation in Yemen, he expressed hope that UK government will fulfill its obligation to end human catastrophe caused by continuation of war and aggression in Yemen.

