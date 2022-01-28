Iranian, Azeri FMs discuss coop., region over phone

In this conversation, Amir-Abdollahian told his Azeri counterpart that President Raeisi has invited the President of Azerbaijan to visit Tehran.

He also referred to the upcoming visit of Iran's parliamentary friendship group to Baku and expressed hope that the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries would develop and expand in all areas.

Amir-Abdollahian hailed the cooperation of the Azerbaijani government in the transfer of a large number of Iranians imprisoned in Azerbaijan to Iran.

He also expressed hope that a joint consular commission between the two countries would be held in Baku soon.

Referring to the good relations between Tehran and Baku, the Iranian top diplomat called for facilitating the issuance of visas between the two countries, especially for Iranian students and businessmen.

The Azeri Foreign Minister also expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two countries in recent months.

The joint economic commission of the two countries will be held, he said, adding, 'We are trying to hold this commission on time."

He also described the recent meeting of the Iranian and Azeri presidents in Ashgabat historic and conveyed the greetings of the President of Azerbaijan to President Raeisi.

RHM/