Iran agrees to help Iraq wrestling grow

Alireza Dabir held a meeting with the President of the Iraqi wrestling Federation, Shaalan Al-Tamimi, who is accompanying an Iraqi sports delegation headed by the president of the national Iraq Olympics in Tehran Sunday.

The meeting focused on a memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of the two Iranian and Iraqi wrestling federations in Baghdad in December 2021.

Dabir said in the meeting that "the Iranian Wrestling Federation is ready to host all the world's wrestling teams in its national team camps, and for this reason, we have signed memoranda of understanding with the federations of different countries."

After the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, including the agreement to send first-class coaches from Iran to train Iraqi wrestlers in both freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling fields, as well as the attendance of Iraqi freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams in Iranian camps.

