Jan 22, 2022, 4:50 PM

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss prospects for military cooperation

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani met and held talks with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tehran Ali Alizade on the military cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents’ special attention to the bilateral relations and hailed the close ties between the two countries.

They stressed the necessity of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in all fields as friendly and close neighbors. They touched upon issues of cooperation in military and military-technical fields.

The two sides also had a broad exchange of views on prospects for strengthening fruitful cooperation, as well as the organization of reciprocal visits, enhancing the exchange of information and implementation of joint projects.

