Iran ready to up contribution to UN peacekeeping missions

Addressing the UN’s Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations on Tuesday, Takht-Ravanchi reiterated Iran’s strong commitment and support to the UN peacekeeping missions as the flagship activity of the United Nations.

“In this regard, my Government stands ready to increase its contribution to the peacekeeping operations logistically and militarily by deploying troops, military observers, police, and civilians,” the envoy said.

He emphasized the same imperatives as well as “non-use of force except in self-defense and impartiality.”

“Therefore, any military intervention by the United Nations or by any foreign forces under the pretext of protection of civilians should be avoided,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

“We strongly believe that the respect for principles of sovereign equality, political independence, territorial integrity of all states and non-intervention in matters that are essentially within their domestic jurisdiction should also be upheld in this regard.”

The Islamic Republic first announced its preparedness to contribute to the United Nations’ peacekeeping missions by providing security forces and logistical support in 2016.

ZZ/FNA14001126000687