Iran warns against destructive effects of terrorism in WA

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting entitled “Women, Peace and Security” on Wednesday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that in conflicts and clashes, efforts should focus on addressing the root causes of violence against women and in the post-war period, the main approach should be concentrated on protecting their rights and ensuring their participation in settling conflicts, peace processes, and humanitarian activities.

In the West Asian region, “we still witness the destructive effects of occupation and foreign intervention as well as terrorist activities which are targeting women and girls to a great extent, Takht-Ravanchi emphasized.

The situation of Palestinian women is one of the oldest cases in a way that Palestinian women are suffering from the dire consequences of occupation and human rights abuses for decades, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy pointed to the consequences of US military invasion in Afghanistan and added, “We believe that rights of all Afghan ethnic groups, including women and girls, must be protected and their legitimate causes must be guaranteed by their participation in peace and security process.”

Stating that the issues related to women and girls are under the authority of the UN General Assembly and other relevant UN bodies, Takht-Ravanchi said that the UN Security Council should address this issue only when it is directly related to the preservation of international peace and security.

The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to the role of women in socio-economic development as well as political and cultural areas of the Iranian community, he added.

Iran’s UN envoy stated, “Despite the imposition of US sanctions, which in addition to violating rules of international law, breach the basic rights of women and girls, especially their right to development, significant achievements have been made in the empowerment of women and girls in Iran.”

