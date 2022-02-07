Setting deadlines for Vienna talks futile: Russian official

Foreign Ministry official Vladimir Ermakov said on Monday that Moscow believes that western measures in order to accelerate the process of JCPOA negotiations and to set deadlines for its completion will not get anywhere and are futile.

Some progress has been made on the revival of the JCPOA, he said, adding that the parties are not preparing security scenarios in case the talks fail.

The Russian official attached significant importance to the unity of participants in the Vienna talks and striving for a positive outcome.

As the 8th round of Vienna talks is set to resume on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Adollahian confirmed that there has been some agreement on some issues in the talks so far.

Meanwhile, Amir-Abdollahian said that parts of Iran's demands with regard to the removal of sanctions have not been taken into account in the talks yet.

NM/14001118000240