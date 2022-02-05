  1. Politics
Turkish president, his wife test positive for Covid-19

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and his wife Emine Erdoğan tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms, the president's official personal Twitter account said Saturday, according to Turkish media.

Erdoğan was due to attend an inauguration ceremony in northern Turkey's Zonguldak on Saturday, but his attendance was switched to videoconference earlier in the day, the state-run Daily Sabah reported.

During his address, Erdoğan said that he had to cancel his visit over cold and problems with his voice. Soon after, it was announced that the couple were contracted with the Omicron variant.

Turkey has been one of the countries severely hit by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron with a contraction case of more than 70,000 reported each day.

