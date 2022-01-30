Raeisi outlines basic principles of potential deal with P4+1

Speaking on the phone with his French counterpart Emanuel Macron on Saturday night, Raeisi outlined the threefold foundations of a potential agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group of states.

Referring to the US recognition of the failure of the policy of maximum pressure, Raeisi stressed, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its will and seriousness to reach an agreement in the negotiation process, and any effort by the other side in this regard should include the lifting of sanctions, verification and valid guarantee”.

Emphasising that stability and security in the region can only be achieved through intra-regional solutions and not foreign interventions, Raeisi called on the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and lift the siege of the oppressed people of the country.

The French president, for his part, acknowledged that the Islamic Republic was "rightful" not to trust the US because it was Washington that led the deal into its current "crisis" in the first place.

Emmanuel Macron also condemned the military aggression against the Yemeni people, especially the recent attacks.

Developments in the region, including the situation in Lebanon, were other topics of discussion between the presidents of Iran and France.

ZZ/5412012