Bahman 22 rally to be held in Tehran this year

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohsen Mahmoudi said, “Given the existence of coronavirus condition, Bahman 22 rally will be held on Feb. 11 concurrent with performing Friday prayers in Tehran which will be followed with special ceremonies and programs.”

He pointed to the last year’s celebration of the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and said that these ceremonies were held virtually due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, a global pandemic in the form of drive-in rallies.

Since almost all people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19, suitable ways have been provided in the current year for celebrating the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he stressed.

Every step taken to support the Islamic Revolution will be in line with fighting against Global Arrogance and undoubtedly, the noble nation of the country will once again thwart the malicious plots and objectives of enemies waged against the Establishment, Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi ended.

