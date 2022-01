Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah has given an interview to the Tehran-based Arabic Language Al-Alam TV on Sunday details of which will be released in the next few days.

Also, Nasrallah delivers a speech on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 each year.

No further details about earlier today's interview have been published by Al-Alam yet.

