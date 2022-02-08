Islamic Republic become model for independence in world

The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a recent interview with Tehran-Based AL-Alam TV on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979.

In the beginning of his interview, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah pointed to the historic arrival of Imam Khomeini (RA) to Iran and added, “The arrival of Imam Khomeini (RA) from exile to Tehran Airport was one of the most beautiful examples of the days of God ... Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is the model of independence and freedom-seekers in the world."

While congratulating the 43rd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he emphasized, “There are some countries that claim sovereignty and independence, but are subject to the embassies of other countries ... Today, Iran is a country with real independence and political freedom which is unique of its kind."

Today in Iran, people rule and they elect leader, president and members of parliament."

“This sovereignty of people is real ... Today we are facing a great experience called the Islamic Country. Many other countries are called Islamic and their people are Muslims, but this is a name of tolerance," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the domination of the United States on Iran during the deposed Shah and stated that expulsion of 60,000 American advisors from the country is one of the salient characteristics of the Islamic Revolution under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA)."

"Iran was under American rule during the Shah's reign. In that time, Iran had a population of about 35 million. American advisers were present in all parts of the country. Iran was under the domination of the Americans and they were plundering its natural resources including oil and gas. The deposed Shah of Iran was the mercenary of the United States and was the executor of US and Zionist sinister plans in the region."

He stated that Imam Khomeini (RA) and his companions and revolutionary people came and overthrew the Shah's regime and expelled 60,000 American advisers and cut ties with Israel and expelled the United States from Iran.

Turning to the statements of US politicians about waging war against Iran, Hezbollah chief said that launch of war against Iran is only to intimidate and put pressure on Tehran. Iran is a country with a sovereignty that the United States is afraid of waging war on it. The United States has not been and will not be able to stop the development of a peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

Nasrallah then pointed to any possible Israeli attack on Iran and emphasized that if Israeli regime bombs Iran, Iran's response will be strong. This is what the occupying regime of Israel is afraid of it."

Nasrallah continued, "Some say that the main reason for America's enmity with Iran is its support for Palestine. As a matter of fact, the main reason is that Iran is an independent and free country that does not want to be under American domination. This is the main reason ... I also said during former US President Trump era that the US priority is not war with Iran. The US option is to achieve its goals through negotiations, and if not, increase pressure on Iran through sanctions."

Emphasizing that Zionist regime's threats are to intimidate the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nasrallah stated, “What I have achieved is that the security and military situation has completely reduced the possibility of launch of a military attack [on Iran's nuclear sites]. A military attack could even accelerate the growth of Iran's nuclear program. Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking to build a nuclear weapon at all."

MA/Live