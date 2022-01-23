French soldier killed in attack on military camp in N Mali

In a statement on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron's office announced that a French soldier has died in an attack on the Barkhane military camp in Gao, northern Mali.

A French military base in Mali was targeted by a rocket attack early Sunday, according to media reports.

The Gao military base in northern Mali was hit with rockets, France 24 reported.

The Italian Ministry of Defense said that none of the 20 Italian soldiers on duty at the base were injured.

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini is closely following the situation, it added.

Gao, where France's main military base is located in Mali, is also known as the center of Operation Barkhane, which the country has been carrying out in the region since 2013.

RHM/PR