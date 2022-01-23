Trump's JCPOA withdrawal dumbest decisions in last 50 yrs

A member of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relationships criticized Donald Trump's unilateral move of withdrawing from JCPOA in 2018.

"Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, a decision opposed by his Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense, will go down as one of the dumbest, most dangerous foreign policy decisions of the last fifty years", Chris Murphy tweeted.

The remarks by the senior US lawmaker came as talks in Vienna on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions are underway in the Austrian capital.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgment of Iran's adherence to all of its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

The US government has imposed sanctions under various pretexts in line with its hostile goals against Iran and the advancement of its economic war against Iran.

Amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties toward continued US violations of the JCPOA, in December 2020, the Iranian Parliament passed the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" that prompted the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA’s inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Iran has also increased the level of uranium enrichment beyond the level allowed under the JCPOA in accordance with the accord itself.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is not important at all.

