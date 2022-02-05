Unilateral sanctions make things worse not better: US senator

"The only upside of Trump’s disastrous “maximum pressure” Iran policy was that it definitively proved that unilateral sanctions make things worse, not better," American senator Chris Murphy wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Murphy further repeated the false claim against the peaceful Iranian nuclear agreement and said that "Iran got stronger and their behavior got more dangerous after we left the deal."

This is the second time that the US senator is speaking against the failed US policy after he wrote in a tweet that "The United States got nothing from Trump's "maximum pressure" sanctions on Iran. In fact, things got worse."