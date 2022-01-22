7 dead, 15 injured in major fire in Mumbai high-rise

Initial reports stated that the fire broke out around 7:30 am on the eighteenth floor of the Kamala Building in Nana Chowk in the city’s Tardeo area, India Today reported.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has designated it as a Level-3 (major) fire. Thirteen fire tenders are at the scene to douse the blaze, along with five ambulances to rush any possible casualties to the hospital.

Of the wounded, seven were shifted to Nair Hospital. Doctors declared two dead on arrival, while three later succumbed to their injuries. The condition of the other two is stable.

Fifteen injured were admitted to the nearby Bhatia Hospital. A doctor told India Today that three patients were in critical condition, while the others are undergoing treatment in the general ward. One person later succumbed to their wounds.

Kasturba Hospital also took in two casualties, of whom one died later.

