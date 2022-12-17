1 dead, 2 injured in fire at Mumbai hotel

The chief medical officer of Rajawadi Hospital, where the injured were taken, confirmed Qurshi Dedhia from the hotel location was brought dead.

An 18-year-old woman, Taniya Kamble, was brought with 18-20% burn injuries, while 20-year-old Kulsum Shaikh, has been admitted due to suffocation, according to Times of India.

As the fire broke out very close to the hospital building, its patients were shifted to a nearby hospital and also to residential buildings in the vicinity.

As many as 22 patients were shifted to a nearby hospital, as per the information provided by the CEO of Parakh Hospital, Surendra Mishra.

A fire brigade official claimed that the fire was triggered in the electric meter room of Juno's Pizza Hotel on the ground floor of the building.

A resident said that patients from the hospital and their relatives are also being moved to the lobby of the nearby Jyoti Palace Building. He said that fire is almost doused, but the hospital authorities are vacating the premises.

