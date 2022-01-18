Train explosion in Western Pakistan leaves dozen injured

Pakistani sources reported on Tuesday that a bomb explosion overturned the Jaffar Express passenger train traveling from Quetta capital of Balochistan near the Bolan area.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transferred the injured, including dozens of women, men, and children to local hospitals.

Hospitals announced that some of the victims are suffering from critical conditions and there are possible casualties in the terrorist incident.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

The blast delayed train arrivals and departures from Quetta station and most cities in Punjab and Sind provinces.

RHM/IRN84617897