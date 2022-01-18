Iran, Iraq sign MoU to establish arbitration cooperation

The website of Iran's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a report that an economic delegation from Iran headed by Gholam-Hossein Shafei, Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accompanied by Mohammad Reza Poorabrahimi, Chairman of the Economic Commission of the Iranian parliament as well as a number of MPs and a group of businesspeople visited Iraq and that participated in a joint Iran-Iraq trade conference on Tuesday.

At the conference hosted by the head of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Abdul Razzaq al-Zuhairi and a group of Iraqi businessmen, a memorandum of understanding was signed to set up a joint arbitration center.

The head of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Abdul Razzaq al-Zuhairi said that the cultural ties between Iran and Iraq, as well as the 1,400-kilometer of shared borders between two nations, lay the ground for the development of economic relations based on common interests.

