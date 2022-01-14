  1. World
10 injured in Kuwait refinery fire: media

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – A fire at a gas liquefaction unit in Kuwait's largest refinery Friday left 10 people injured before it was put out, world media have quoted the plant's operator as saying.

The blaze "erupted during maintenance work" on the unit at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kuwait City, state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced on Twitter, according to France 24.

It said 10 people were injured, five of them hospitalised with severe burns. Firefighters were mobilised and had extinguished the blaze.

KNPC said Kuwait's refining operations and exports were unaffected, as the unit affected had already been out of service.

