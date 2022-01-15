Massive fire breaks out at New Jersey chemical factory

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from the highway in Passaic, New Jersey, on Friday, shortly after a three-alarm fire broke out in an area warehouse containing chemicals. Nearby residents have been evacuated as the blaze has progressed to a six to seven-alarm fire, Sputnik reported.

Passaic City Mayor Hector C. Lora has instructed locals to keep their windows closed and remain inside amid the chemical fire. Multiple buildings were involved in the fire, according to Lora.

Authorities have reportedly blocked off several streets and area firefighters are evacuating those deemed to be in the danger zone. Route 21 has been barricaded in all directions at Exit 12-Dayton Street.

Videos from the scene in northeast New Jersey show the fire raging from the three-story Qualco warehouse.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

