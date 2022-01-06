Saudi coalition seizes another Yemeni oil tanker in Red Sea

The Yemeni Oil and Gas Corporation (YOGC) announced Thursday that the Saudi coalition has seized a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) before reaching the port of Al-Hudaidah.

The ship was carrying 9487 tons of gas for domestic use, which was directed by Saudi coalition forces to the coast of Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

YOGC announced on Wednesday that the Saudi-American coalition has seized an oil tanker carrying more than 24,000 tons of Mazut, transporting it to its shores.

The seizure of the oil tanker comes as the Yemeni forces said Monday they had seized a UAE-flagged vessel in the Red Sea carrying “military supplies” after the Saudi-led coalition accused them of seizure of a normal ship.

A comprehensive naval, air and land blockade of Yemen has been on the Saudi coalition's agenda since the beginning of the Saudi military aggression.

Millions of people are now living in extreme food poverty due to the severe blockade, and many hospitals and medical centers are struggling to find the fuel they need to keep their electric motors running.

