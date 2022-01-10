Hatami to chair jury of Vesoul Film Fest of Asian Cinemas

The jury includes Palestinian screenwriter and director Suha Araf, Kazakh director Yerlan Nurmukhambetov, and a director from the Philippines.

Six others will judge 17 films in the competition section of this film festival which will take place from February 11th to 18th 2020.

The jury will select the winner of the awards, including the Golden Cyclo and Grand Award.

The Festival aims to promote Asian Films and through them, the culture of countries from the Near East to the Far East.

RHM/5396218