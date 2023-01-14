Iran to celebrate Islamic Revolution anniv. with Imamia org.

Jafar Ronas, Cultural Attaché of the Consulate General Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore hailed the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan, saying that the organization has kept supporting the oppressed people in the world.

Despite of numerous challenges, the organization has not stepped back from its causes which are backing the oppressed nations, he underlined.

Pakistan's Shiite-affiliated Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan celebrates the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran every year.

