  1. Culture
Jan 14, 2023, 9:00 PM

Iran to celebrate Islamic Revolution anniv. with Imamia org.

Iran to celebrate Islamic Revolution anniv. with Imamia org.

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – The Iranian official said that Iran and the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan are ready to jointly celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Jafar Ronas, Cultural Attaché of the Consulate General Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore hailed the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan, saying that the organization has kept supporting the oppressed people in the world.

Despite of numerous challenges, the organization has not stepped back from its causes which are backing the oppressed nations, he underlined.

Pakistan's Shiite-affiliated Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan celebrates the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran every year.

AMK/5681720

News Code 196128

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News