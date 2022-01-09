Development of economic coop. on agenda of Tehran, Ashgabat

Speaking on Sunday in a meeting with the Special Envoy of the President of Turkmenistan and the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi stated that Tehran-Ashgabat relations are on the path to development, adding, "We are determined to take effective and useful steps in political, economic, cultural and social relations for the benefit of our nations."

Raeisi called the bilateral meeting with the President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat and the telephone calls between the two sides the beginning of a new chapter in the development of relations between the two countries and said, "In these talks, proper decisions were made to remove the existing obstacles on the path of the development of cooperation, including in the field of transportation and energy, and the ground for expanding and deepening relations between the two countries has been facilitated."

"Tehran welcomes the proposals of the other side in the field of strengthening and promoting cooperation in various sectors, especially in the field of energy, trade and commerce, and there are no obstacles and restrictions in this regard," Raeisi noted.

Expressing that Tehran attaches special importance to the development of relations with neighbouring countries, the President said, "Iran and Turkmenistan are not just two neighbouring countries, but also have kinship relations with each other and the two nations have deep-rooted and deep cultural and historical ties."

The Special Envoy of the President of Turkmenistan, for his part, presented the written message from Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and appreciated the Iranian government's efforts to expand and strengthen relations with Turkmenistan over the past few months, saying, "We are determined to increase the level of our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields, especially in the field of gas, transportation, economy, trade and culture."

"Turkmenistan seeks to open a new historical page in relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and numerous proposals have been prepared to expand comprehensive cooperation, especially to increase and facilitate trade and transit at border terminals," said Sardar Berdimuhamedow.

ZZ/President.ir