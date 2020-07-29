Iraqi Army launches anti-ISIL operation in Nineveh provin.

Iraqi Army forces arrested six ISIL terrorist elements in an operation in Nineveh province in the north of the country on Wednesday, Baghdad Today reported.

Iraqi security forces reportedly launched a new counter-terrorism operation to eliminate the remnant of ISIL elements in northern Iraq.

A spokesperson for the General Command of the Iraqi Armed Forces earlier announced that a series of anti-ISIL operations were simultaneously carried out in border areas.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

