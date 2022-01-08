  1. Politics
Jan 8, 2022, 2:15 PM

Iran embassy distributes 1000 livelihood packages in Kabul

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The Embassy of the Republic of Iran has ‎distributed 1000 livelihood humanitarian packages among poor Afghan people in Kabul, the capital of this neighboring country.

As the people of Afghanistan are suffering difficult live conditions under the US sanctions as well as the harsh weather, Iran continues its humanitarian assistance to this eastern neighbor.

On the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt.General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's embassy in Kaul distributed livelihood humanitarian packages, worth more than $50,000, among poor Afghan people in this country.

Iran's humanitarian aid includes 1,000 food packages, including flour, rice, and liquid oil.

Under the structures of the Leader, the Iran embassy in Kabul has provided humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people since the very beginning of the developments in Afghanistan, the Deputy Ambassador of Iran in Kabul said.

Earlier, the missions of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz, and Kandahar also announced the distribution of non-cash aid to the poor people of the provinces.

RHM/FNA14001018000278

News Code 182644
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182644/

