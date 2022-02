TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) –At initiative taken by IRGC Base of Muhammad Rasullulah (PBUH) and to commemorate victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution, 110,000 livelihood assistance packages were distributed among people at Azadi Sq. of Tehran on Friday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Commander of IRGC Base of Muhammad Rasulullah (PBUH).