Bagheri, senior S Korea diplomat to discuss Iran frozen funds

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun, who is in Vienna, has met and held talks with top negotiators of jCPOA member states as well as the United States.

According to South Korean sources, Seoul has expressed hope that the "revival of JCPOA" will help address the complex issues around Iran's frozen assets in South Korea due to US sanctions.

South Korea's debt to Iran for the import of gas condensate is estimated at about $7 billion which has not been paid since 2018 under the pretext of US sanctions imposed against Iran.

Experts believe that the travel of a senior Korean official to Vienna to settle previous accounts of this country could indicate significant progress in the negotiation process in line with clinching an agreement.

Today, a meeting will be held between Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the visiting senior South Korean diplomat in Vienna.

The visit of the Jong-Kun to Vienna was held on the decision of South Korea, and despite some rumors, Iran has not made a request in this regard.

Bagheri's meeting with Jong-Kun will be held at the request of the Korean side and it will address Iran's blocked funds in Seoul.

RHM/FNA14001016000068/5393518