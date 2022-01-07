Iranian, Norwegian FMs discuss bilateral ties, Vienna talks

During the phone talk, Iranian and Norwegian foreign ministers exchanged their views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues, as well as the talks on the removal of sanctions in Vienna.

Referring to the high economic and technological potentials of the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would develop relations.

Referring to the talks in Vienna, Amir-Abdollahian said that now the general atmosphere of negotiations is positive, and if parties return to their full obligations under JCPOA, Iran will also stop its compensatory measures.

"The Western parties should show their good faith not only in words, but also in deeds and the desired practical action is to lift the sanctions and return to JCPOA," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the critical situation in Yemen and Afghanistan and called for cooperation of Norwegian government in offering humanitarian aids to Afghan refugees.

He then emphasized the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all Afghan ethnic groups.

Referring to the Vienna talks, Huitfeldt, for her part, said that "we are following the talks closely and are aware of Iran's constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

She expressed hope that the Vienna talks would lead to a good agreement between the two sides.

