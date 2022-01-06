S Korea committed to release Iran's blocked funds: Bagheri

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun, who is in Vienna, has met and held talks with Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani at the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna.

Jong-Kun also met and held talks with top negotiators of jCPOA member states as well as the United States.

At the meeting, which was held at the request of the Korean side, Jong-Kun spoke about the importance of Seoul-Tehran relations.

Referring to Iranian frozen assets in South Korea, he said that Seol is trying to repay its debt to Iran

The Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri also said, "The South Korean government is committed to freeing Iran's blocked funds, and unilateral US sanctions can not justify non-payment of debts to Iran."

This meeting has nothing to do with the current negotiations between Iran and the P4 + 1 group. And it took place within the framework of the usual bilateral consultations between the two countries.

