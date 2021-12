Zionist forces raided some areas of the West Bank and Al-Quds on Tuesday and arrested many Palestinians, Palestine al-Youm news agency reported.

The attacks took place in areas of Tubas, Tayasir, Beit Ummar, Ramallah, and Beita.

Local sources said the attacks sparked clashes between Palestinian civilians and Zionists forces.

Many civilians were suffocated by tear-gasses, and many others were injured after being shot by the Zionists.

