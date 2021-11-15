Tehran, Ankara ready to enhance level of bilateral ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday.

The President called the close relations between the two neighbors in the interest of peace and stability in the region, saying, "Regional cooperation between the two countries should be transformed into international cooperation, and this kind of interaction can be effective in global equations, given the important position of both countries."

Referring to the Islamic Republic's view on the ability of the countries of the region to solve their problems without the intervention of foreigners, the president noted, "The presence of foreigners will have no benefit but insecurity and tension between the nations and governments of the region; Also, the 20-year presence of the United States in Afghanistan resulted in nothing but killing, bloodshed and destruction, and it became clear that Afghanistan's problems could be solved by the people of the country and with the help of their neighbors."

Emphasizing that ISIL's actions are dangerous to all countries in the region, Raeisi added, "ISIL is made by US officials and, naturally, this group moves at the behest of the Americans and kills and sheds blood on their behalf in various countries."

"The presence of this terrorist group anywhere in the region is dangerous to the nations," he said. "The fight against terrorism and organized crime can be a focus of cooperation between Tehran and Ankara, and Iran is ready to improve cooperation in this area."

Referring to the Turkish foreign minister's remarks on joint cooperation with Iran to establish stability and develop trade relations in the South Caucasus region, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has a deep and long-standing religious and cultural relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey. We should not allow some movements on the part of foreigners to hurt the relationship."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, for his part, stressed that his country seeks to speed up relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Çavuşoğlu said, "Turkey considers the new government of Iran as a result-oriented government and is determined to increase the level of cooperation with Tehran as much as possible."

Referring to the importance of Iran's cooperation and participation in the development of stability and trade in the South Caucasus, the Turkish Foreign Minister said, "We seek to establish and strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran to increase stability and trade relations in the South Caucasus."

Referring to the developments in the region, he also called for cooperation with Iran in the fight against terrorism and the establishment of stability and peace in the region.

