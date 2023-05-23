S Arabia voices readiness to sign health MoU with Iran

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi held a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized the promotion of regional health diplomacy with the participation of the two countries.

They also discussed stepped-up observation of health issues in large religious gatherings, especially Hajj.

The Saudi Health Minister announced his readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Republic in the field of health cooperation and to form a working group to follow up on the implementation of the MoU.

The two sides also agreed that the relevant authorities in the Iranian and Saudi Health Ministries will soon hold a joint meeting to implement the discussed topics in the meeting.

Cooperation in the field of contagious and non-contagious diseases, exchange of health researchers, joint scientific conferences, and the development of health tourism were among the other topics discussed in the meeting.

