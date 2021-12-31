Perpetrators behind martyrdom of 2 IRGC Quds forces killed

The famous villain Mehrab Shahbakhsh and two of his accomplices who were behind the martyrdom of two IRGC Quds forces in Sistan and Baluchestan were identified and killed by IRGC forces in an intelligence operation.

Sepah News quoted the public relations office of the IRGC Ground Force's Quds Base as saying that miscreants had a hand in destabilizing and disturbing the peace and security of the southeastern region of the country.

On December 26, two IRGC Quds forces were martyred following clashes with armed miscreants.

According to the IRGC Quds Force Base, two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mehran Shoorizadeh and Mohsen Keikhaei were martyred during their mission in Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

