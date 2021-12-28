Turkish military base in Iraq comes under rocket attacks

Two rockets were fired at a Turkish military base in Nineveh province on Monday night, a local official told Rudaw, adding that no casualties or material damage has been reported.

The rockets landed between Jubran village and the Turkish military base in the Zelkan sub-district that the distance between both places is five kilometers.

The Turkish military base, located in Nineveh Plain’s Bashik town, has been targeted multiple times this year.

Multiple rockets were again fired at the base in November but no casualties were reported.

