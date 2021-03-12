Tehran, Yale unis. to hold Webinar on Pathology of Researches

On March 14, 12 p.m./ET, in the webinar on the pathology of researches into Islamic mysticism and philosophy, Nadia Maftoni and Dimitri Gutas deliver their lectures on the topic and discuss focusing on Avicenna and Farabi’s epistemology. Nadia Maftouni, a faculty of the University of Tehran and a senior research scholar at Yale University, is a prominent Iranian academic, author and artist. She is best known as a leading Researcher on Farabi, Avicenna and Suhrawardi with her modern reading of their works.

Dimitri Gutas is an American Arabist and Hellenist and professor emeritus of Arabic and Islamic Studies in the Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at Yale University.

In former webinars, Maftouni has had colloquiums with Yale’s Dudley Andrew and Harvard’s Robb Moss. Her next colloquium is arranged with Nicholas Rescher, the Chairman of the Center for Philosophy of Science and former Chairman of the Philosophy Department at the University of Pittsburgh. This is the link to the event:

https://zoom.us/j/94684728466?pwd=UEZGVllaWTZQaXZNZmVidUVUTElJUT09

