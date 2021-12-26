  1. Politics
Yemeni forces say Al Jawf province fully liberated

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree held a press conference on the "Desert Dawn" operation against the Saudi-backed ousted Hadi government forces and the Saudi mercenaries.

"Our forces carried out Operation Fajr Sahra (Desert Dawn), which led to the liberation of the Al-Yatmah and adjacent areas in Al-Jawf province," Al-Masirah TV website reported The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying.

Saree also said that "During this operation, the enemy forces and their mercenaries were crushed. The area liberated during Operation Desert Dawn is more than 1,200 square kilometers. Al-Jawf province was completely liberated, except for some areas in the desert."

The spokesman added during Operation Desert Dawn, enemy forces suffered heavy casualties, and Yemeni army forces and popular committees confiscated large quantities of weapons from them.

"We will respond to any attack with attacks, and we will not hesitate to carry out special and unique operations in the future, and this is in line with the right to defend themselves by the Yemeni people," he highlighted. 

