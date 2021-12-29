Shamkhani felicitates Christian counterparts on Christmas

Addressing his counterparts in different Christian countries in separate messages, Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani congratulated the birthday anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and Christmas.

In the messages, Shamkhani expressed hope that in the new year, everyone will witness deepening and expansion of cooperation between countries in order to further strengthen peace, stability, and tranquility in the world.

Earlier, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Parliament Speake Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf have sent messages of congratulation to their counterparts in Christian countries.

