US vows full support to Kyiv against Moscow

On Saturday, December 4, US Defense Secretary and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine and stated that Washington is ready to support Kyiv. Addressing the Reagan National Defense Forum, Austin said the US is extremely worried about the purported buildup of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border and will work to guarantee Kyiv gets all kinds of support from the US in case of any military clash with Russia, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon chief also asserted that he would not speculate on various eventualities relating to Russia's purported encroachment on its borders.

Over the last few weeks, Ukraine and a number of Western countries have expressed worry about Russia's alleged "aggressive acts" near their border. Russia, on the other hand, has denied the allegations, claiming that it is only deploying soldiers within its own borders and at its own discretion. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, November 7, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are expected to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the rising tensions between the two countries.

PR