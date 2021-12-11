  1. Politics
UK, US FMs discuss Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the G7 Foreign And Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool to discuss Ukraine and Vienna talks on Iran nuclear deal.

Both agreed their support for Ukraine and expressed deep concern about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, according to a spokesperson from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

 Liz Truss and Antony Blinken in their meeting claimed any incursion by Russia would be a strategic mistake for which there would be serious consequences.

Blinken and Truss's allegations against Russia come as Moscow has repeatedly rejected recent Western comments about its intention to invade Ukraine.

According to the spokesperson, the two sides stressed the need for Iran to meaningfully engage in a nuclear deal. 

The claim comes as the Western parties to the Vienna talks seek to accuse Iran of not being serious about reaching an agreement.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that the Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows the country's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination.

